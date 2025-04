Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Vaxcyte (PCVX) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Vaxcyte (NasdaqGS:PCVX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 363.92% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vaxcyte is $140.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $171.15. The average price target represents an increase of 363.92% from its latest reported closing price of $30.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vaxcyte is 1MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 868 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vaxcyte. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCVX is 0.42%, an increase of 25.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.27% to 176,871K shares. The put/call ratio of PCVX is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 10,575K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,922K shares , representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 31.12% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 8,689K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,211K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,898K shares , representing an increase of 21.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 10.15% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,444K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,514K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 89.68% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,967K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,466K shares , representing a decrease of 12.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCVX by 36.29% over the last quarter.

Vaxcyte Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vaxcyte is a next-generation vaccine company seeking to improve global health by developing superior and novel vaccines designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide. The Company’s cell-free protein synthesis platform, comprising the XpressCFTM platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc., together with Vaxcyte’s proprietary know-how, enables the design and production of protein carriers and antigens, the critical building blocks of vaccines, in ways that the Company believes conventional vaccine technologies currently cannot. Vaxcyte’s lead vaccine candidate, VAX-24, is a preclinical, 24-valent broad-spectrum pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD). Vaxcyte’s pipeline also includes VAX-XP, a PCV with an expanded breadth of coverage of at least 30 strains, including newly emerging strains responsible for IPD and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; and VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease by targeting the keystone pathogen responsible for this chronic, oral inflammatory disease.

