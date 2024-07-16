Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (LSE:0LKB) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 11, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (LSE:0LKB) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vanda Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 6.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LKB is 0.03%, an increase of 1.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.77% to 52,803K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,276K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,681K shares , representing an increase of 13.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LKB by 14.87% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,370K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,263K shares , representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LKB by 8.32% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,803K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,112K shares , representing a decrease of 17.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LKB by 38.99% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 1,752K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 248K shares , representing an increase of 85.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LKB by 674.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,725K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,722K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LKB by 11.07% over the last quarter.

