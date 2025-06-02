Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of United Therapeutics (UTHR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of United Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:UTHR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.29% Upside

As of June 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for United Therapeutics is $399.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $317.14 to a high of $630.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.29% from its latest reported closing price of $318.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for United Therapeutics is 2,560MM, a decrease of 14.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 23.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,395 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UTHR is 0.32%, an increase of 10.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.61% to 52,959K shares. The put/call ratio of UTHR is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,675K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,760K shares , representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 6.56% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,107K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,089K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 9.92% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,026K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,464K shares , representing a decrease of 21.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 89.50% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,456K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,449K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 7.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,415K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UTHR by 7.91% over the last quarter.

United Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

United Therapeutics Corporation focuses on the strength of a balanced, value-creating biotechnology model. We are confident in our future thanks to our fundamental attributes, namely our obsession with quality and innovation, the power of our brands, our entrepreneurial culture and our bioinformatics leadership. We also believe that our determination to be responsible citizens - having a positive impact on patients, the environment and society - will sustain our success in the long term. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Lung Biotechnology PBC, we are focused on addressing the acute national shortage of transplantable lungs and other organs with a variety of technologies that either delay the need for such organs or expand the supply. Lung Biotechnology is the first public benefit corporation subsidiary of a public biotechnology or pharmaceutical company.

