Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of UMH Properties (UMH) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.66% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for UMH Properties is $20.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $24.68. The average price target represents an increase of 35.66% from its latest reported closing price of $14.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for UMH Properties is 239MM, a decrease of 4.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in UMH Properties. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UMH is 0.14%, an increase of 1.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.39% to 84,875K shares. The put/call ratio of UMH is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,108K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,325K shares , representing an increase of 12.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMH by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,471K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,037K shares , representing an increase of 7.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMH by 10.19% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,061K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,590K shares , representing an increase of 9.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMH by 13.41% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 3,312K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,040K shares , representing an increase of 8.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMH by 2.82% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,916K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,815K shares , representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UMH by 5.43% over the last quarter.

