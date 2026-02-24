Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Tyra Biosciences (NasdaqGS:TYRA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.88% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Tyra Biosciences is $42.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 27.88% from its latest reported closing price of $33.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tyra Biosciences is 21MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tyra Biosciences. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 16.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYRA is 0.72%, an increase of 4.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.12% to 50,820K shares. The put/call ratio of TYRA is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 12,199K shares representing 22.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alta Partners Management Company holds 3,823K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,080K shares , representing a decrease of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYRA by 1.98% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 3,375K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canaan Partners XI holds 3,374K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,608K shares , representing a decrease of 6.93%.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,935K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,875K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYRA by 78.02% over the last quarter.

