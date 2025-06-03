Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Tyler Technologies (TYL) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.25% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tyler Technologies is $684.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $575.70 to a high of $813.75. The average price target represents an increase of 19.25% from its latest reported closing price of $573.66 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tyler Technologies is 2,283MM, an increase of 4.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,624 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tyler Technologies. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 3.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYL is 0.36%, an increase of 2.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.60% to 50,696K shares. The put/call ratio of TYL is 1.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,583K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,580K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 8.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,360K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,343K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 6.55% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,277K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,277K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 46.66% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,189K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 5.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,176K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,137K shares , representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 44.04% over the last quarter.

Tyler Technologies Background Information



Tyler Technologies provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' 'Most Innovative Growth Companies' list.

