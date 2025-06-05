Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Tyler Technologies (BMV:TYL) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Tyler Technologies (BMV:TYL) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tyler Technologies. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 1.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYL is 0.31%, an increase of 11.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.97% to 48,372K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,583K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,580K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 8.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,360K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,343K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 6.55% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,277K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,277K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 46.66% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,189K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 5.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,176K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,137K shares , representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYL by 44.04% over the last quarter.

