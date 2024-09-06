Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Tripadvisor (TRIP) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Tripadvisor (NasdaqGS:TRIP) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.15% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Tripadvisor is $19.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 43.15% from its latest reported closing price of $13.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tripadvisor is 1,949MM, an increase of 7.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 617 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tripadvisor. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 4.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRIP is 0.14%, an increase of 57.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 118,350K shares. The put/call ratio of TRIP is 2.96, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,034K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,327K shares , representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 36.11% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 4,984K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,842K shares , representing an increase of 22.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 53.60% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,843K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,748K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 71.99% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,633K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,347K shares , representing an increase of 6.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 87.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,100K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,165K shares , representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRIP by 38.97% over the last quarter.

TripAdvisor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel platform*, helps hundreds of millions of travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to browse more than 878 million reviews and opinions of 8.8 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. Tripadvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

