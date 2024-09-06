Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Trade Desk (XTRA:TT8) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Trade Desk (XTRA:TT8) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.74% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Trade Desk is 99,09 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 34,95 € to a high of 125,78 €. The average price target represents an increase of 7.74% from its latest reported closing price of 91,97 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Trade Desk is 2,381MM, an increase of 9.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,686 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trade Desk. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 3.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TT8 is 0.46%, an increase of 7.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.77% to 407,833K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 36,995K shares representing 8.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,515K shares , representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT8 by 7.48% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 18,308K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,270K shares , representing an increase of 22.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TT8 by 26.91% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 17,628K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,959K shares , representing an increase of 15.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT8 by 27.85% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 14,914K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,829K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT8 by 15.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,060K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,964K shares , representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TT8 by 9.40% over the last quarter.

