Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Titan International (TWI) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.01% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Titan International is $13.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 47.01% from its latest reported closing price of $9.02 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Titan International is 1,968MM, an increase of 6.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Titan International. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWI is 0.07%, an increase of 17.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.38% to 72,899K shares. The put/call ratio of TWI is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aip holds 11,922K shares representing 18.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 4,442K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,496K shares , representing an increase of 21.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWI by 7.28% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 4,059K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,050K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWI by 14.57% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,200K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,129K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWI by 15.98% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,744K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,716K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWI by 16.95% over the last quarter.

Titan International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. Headquartered in Illinois, the company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.