Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Tenax Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:TENX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 84.23% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Tenax Therapeutics is $25.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 84.23% from its latest reported closing price of $13.98 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Tenax Therapeutics is 54MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 57 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenax Therapeutics. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 18.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TENX is 0.06%, an increase of 27.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 39.99% to 6,653K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ikarian Capital holds 968K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 439K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 427K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares , representing an increase of 17.49%.

Point72 Asset Management holds 423K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company.

Rtw Investments holds 378K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.