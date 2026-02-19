Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Surrozen (SRZN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 19, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Surrozen (NasdaqCM:SRZN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.75% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Surrozen is $42.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 70.75% from its latest reported closing price of $25.09 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Surrozen is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Surrozen. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 37.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRZN is 0.29%, an increase of 20.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.72% to 7,153K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 721K shares representing 8.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares , representing an increase of 84.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRZN by 1,035.54% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 633K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

StemPoint Capital holds 620K shares representing 7.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 713K shares , representing a decrease of 15.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRZN by 16.65% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 470K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares , representing an increase of 70.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRZN by 534.66% over the last quarter.

Spruce Street Capital holds 432K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.