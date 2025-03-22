Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Summit Therapeutics (BMV:SMMT) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 21, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Summit Therapeutics (BMV:SMMT) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 24,425K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,558K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,440K shares , representing an increase of 17.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMT by 1.67% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,550K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,245K shares , representing an increase of 64.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMMT by 180.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,405K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,430K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMT by 20.29% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,201K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,100K shares , representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMMT by 57.61% over the last quarter.

