Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of SUI Group Holdings (SUIG) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of SUI Group Holdings (NasdaqCM:SUIG) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in SUI Group Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUIG is 0.00%, an increase of 14,605.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 49.03% to 141K shares. The put/call ratio of SUIG is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James Financial holds 80K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 26K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Strong Tower Advisory Services holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

