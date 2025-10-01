Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Strawberry Fields REIT (STRW) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAM:STRW) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.73% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Strawberry Fields REIT is $13.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 11.73% from its latest reported closing price of $12.39 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Strawberry Fields REIT. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 7.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRW is 0.03%, an increase of 26.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.15% to 4,445K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 291K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares , representing an increase of 27.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRW by 12.27% over the last quarter.

FESRX - First Eagle Small Cap Opportunity Fund Class R6 holds 256K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares , representing an increase of 15.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRW by 5.39% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 255K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares , representing a decrease of 83.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRW by 57.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 224K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares , representing an increase of 37.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRW by 25.73% over the last quarter.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 173K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares , representing an increase of 8.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRW by 16.52% over the last quarter.

