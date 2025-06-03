Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of SPS Commerce (BIT:1SPSC) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of SPS Commerce (BIT:1SPSC) with a Overweight recommendation.

There are 881 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPS Commerce. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SPSC is 0.26%, an increase of 10.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 50,263K shares.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,345K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,423K shares , representing a decrease of 3.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SPSC by 22.04% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,583K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,656K shares , representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SPSC by 62.37% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,260K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SPSC by 17.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,191K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,184K shares , representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SPSC by 24.34% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 999K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,010K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SPSC by 19.37% over the last quarter.

