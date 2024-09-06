Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Spotify Technology (XTRA:639) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Spotify Technology (XTRA:639) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.73% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Spotify Technology is 355,02 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 221,41 € to a high of 432,17 €. The average price target represents an increase of 14.73% from its latest reported closing price of 309,45 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Spotify Technology is 15,673MM, an increase of 8.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,464 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spotify Technology. This is an increase of 210 owner(s) or 16.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 639 is 0.70%, an increase of 0.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.73% to 140,867K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 16,104K shares representing 8.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,462K shares , representing a decrease of 33.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 639 by 10.64% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 6,190K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,699K shares , representing a decrease of 8.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 639 by 4.84% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,583K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,843K shares , representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 639 by 10.93% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,727K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,850K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 639 by 83.54% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,223K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,740K shares , representing an increase of 35.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 639 by 77.95% over the last quarter.

