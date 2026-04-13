Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Sonida Senior Living (SNDA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Sonida Senior Living (NYSE:SNDA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.62% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sonida Senior Living is $34.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 4.62% from its latest reported closing price of $33.15 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Sonida Senior Living is 330MM, a decrease of 1.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -13.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonida Senior Living. This is an decrease of 69 owner(s) or 46.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDA is 1.25%, an increase of 152.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.29% to 14,524K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conversant Capital holds 9,265K shares representing 19.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hazelview Securities holds 777K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 890K shares , representing a decrease of 14.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDA by 2.78% over the last quarter.

Tyro Capital Management holds 561K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company.

Solas Capital Management holds 456K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares , representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDA by 6.52% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 289K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 509K shares , representing a decrease of 76.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDA by 37.65% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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