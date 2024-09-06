Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Shopify (BRSE:307) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 5, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Shopify (BRSE:307) with a Neutral recommendation.

There are 1,832 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shopify. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 307 is 0.51%, an increase of 12.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.00% to 996,699K shares.

Baillie Gifford holds 55,235K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,387K shares , representing a decrease of 11.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 307 by 22.87% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 48,705K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,765K shares , representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 307 by 17.47% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 45,527K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,240K shares , representing an increase of 24.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 307 by 11.11% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 36,334K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,803K shares , representing an increase of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 307 by 10.78% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 27,077K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,392K shares , representing an increase of 39.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 307 by 43.77% over the last quarter.

