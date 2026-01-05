Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of SharpLink Gaming (SBET) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2026, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of SharpLink Gaming (NasdaqCM:SBET) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 271.05% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for SharpLink Gaming is $35.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 271.05% from its latest reported closing price of $9.69 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 145 funds or institutions reporting positions in SharpLink Gaming. This is an increase of 101 owner(s) or 229.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBET is 0.23%, an increase of 10.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 447.78% to 66,967K shares. The put/call ratio of SBET is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 6,169K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 606K shares , representing an increase of 90.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBET by 1,477.14% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 4,588K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares , representing an increase of 91.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBET by 1,627.96% over the last quarter.

ParaFi Capital holds 4,125K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,715K shares , representing a decrease of 14.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBET by 78.02% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,620K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares , representing an increase of 86.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBET by 1,001.69% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,499K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company.

