Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of SES AI (SES) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of SES AI (NYSE:SES) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.93% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for SES AI is $1.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $1.05. The average price target represents an increase of 8.93% from its latest reported closing price of $0.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SES AI is 303MM, an increase of 3,763.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in SES AI. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 3.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SES is 0.01%, an increase of 92.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.00% to 85,924K shares. The put/call ratio of SES is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 28,069K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,676K shares , representing a decrease of 9.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SES by 77.80% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 7,302K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,098K shares , representing an increase of 43.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SES by 57.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,885K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,708K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,156K shares , representing an increase of 14.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SES by 287.49% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,217K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,260K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SES by 76.19% over the last quarter.

SES AI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SES AI Corporation is an integrated lithium-metal battery manufacturer. The company is engaged in the research and development of lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EV) and other applications.

