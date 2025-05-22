Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Serve Robotics (SERV) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Serve Robotics (NasdaqCM:SERV) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.13% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Serve Robotics is $16.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 72.13% from its latest reported closing price of $9.60 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Serve Robotics. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 37.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SERV is 0.03%, an increase of 54.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 53.13% to 18,377K shares. The put/call ratio of SERV is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Uber Technologies holds 4,749K shares representing 9.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,299K shares , representing a decrease of 11.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SERV by 61.34% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,000K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares , representing an increase of 42.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SERV by 188.97% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 945K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares , representing an increase of 73.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SERV by 68.93% over the last quarter.

Exchange Traded Concepts holds 883K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 672K shares , representing an increase of 23.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SERV by 51.78% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 827K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 97.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SERV by 1,901.14% over the last quarter.

