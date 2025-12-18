Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of SEALSQ (LAES) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 18, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of SEALSQ (NasdaqGS:LAES) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.59% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for SEALSQ is $6.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 46.59% from its latest reported closing price of $4.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in SEALSQ. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 38.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAES is 0.05%, an increase of 9.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.76% to 6,139K shares. The put/call ratio of LAES is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

National Bank Of Canada holds 972K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 975K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAES by 3.12% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 647K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 740K shares , representing a decrease of 14.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAES by 26.52% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 492K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares , representing an increase of 88.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAES by 595.40% over the last quarter.

DTCR - Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF holds 480K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 454K shares , representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAES by 20.35% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 342K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares , representing a decrease of 160.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAES by 70.68% over the last quarter.

