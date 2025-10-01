Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Sabra Health Care REIT (NasdaqGS:SBRA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.20% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sabra Health Care REIT is $20.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 14.20% from its latest reported closing price of $18.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sabra Health Care REIT is 735MM, an increase of 0.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 813 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sabra Health Care REIT. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBRA is 0.22%, an increase of 0.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.16% to 286,860K shares. The put/call ratio of SBRA is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 20,996K shares representing 8.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,677K shares , representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 3.69% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,844K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,880K shares , representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 0.33% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,750K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,714K shares , representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 0.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,670K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,464K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBRA by 3.24% over the last quarter.

PRERX - Real Estate Securities Fund R-3 holds 7,102K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

