RZLV

Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Rezolve AI (RZLV) with Overweight Recommendation

December 05, 2024 — 07:04 pm EST

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Rezolve AI (NasdaqGM:RZLV) with a Overweight recommendation.

RZLV / Rezolve AI Limited Shares Held by Institutions

Magnetar Financial holds 131K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

K2 Principal Fund holds 131K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Barclays holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

