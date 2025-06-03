Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Q2 Holdings (QTWO) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.14% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Q2 Holdings is $100.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $71.71 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.14% from its latest reported closing price of $89.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Q2 Holdings is 811MM, an increase of 12.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 740 funds or institutions reporting positions in Q2 Holdings. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QTWO is 0.37%, an increase of 8.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.68% to 85,228K shares. The put/call ratio of QTWO is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 2,675K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,614K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 92.32% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,073K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,116K shares , representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 12.25% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,967K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,013K shares , representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 10.73% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,958K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,927K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 8.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,824K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,814K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QTWO by 16.60% over the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder - from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world.

