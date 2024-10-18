Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of PureCycle Technologies (PCT) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 18, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of PureCycle Technologies (NasdaqCM:PCT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.97% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for PureCycle Technologies is $9.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.97% from its latest reported closing price of $9.98 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PureCycle Technologies is 169MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in PureCycle Technologies. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCT is 0.15%, an increase of 8.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.78% to 119,493K shares. The put/call ratio of PCT is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sylebra Capital holds 29,193K shares representing 17.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Longview Asset Management holds 9,716K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company.

Abundance Wealth Counselors holds 5,372K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,189K shares , representing a decrease of 33.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCT by 46.08% over the last quarter.

Appian Way Asset Management holds 4,824K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,715K shares , representing an increase of 22.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCT by 20.67% over the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital holds 4,818K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PureCycle Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PureCycle’s ground-breaking, patented recycling process, developed and licensed by Procter & Gamble (“P&G”) and commercialized by PureCycle, separates color, odor and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into Ultra-Pure Recycled Polypropylene (“UPRP”) resin with virgin-like properties. The PureCycle process creates an opportunity to fully close the loop in the creation of recycled polypropylene (“rPP”), which, while being one of the highest volume, most versatile and robust plastics, has an extremely low reclamation rate across the globe. PureCycle holds the possibility to solve for the ongoing problem of recycling the approximately 170 billion pounds of PP produced every year, which has averaged a 5% rate of growth over the last five years. Consumer demand, combined with major multinational sustainability commitments, reinforced by new stringent recycled content restrictions and non-recycled plastic taxes, have led to substantial interest in, and demand for, PureCycle’s UPRP. Today there is virtually no UPRP in the market, and PureCycle is the first company to solely focus on recycling and reintegrating polypropylene upstream into high-value, consumer-facing applications. To date, PureCycle has established strategic partnerships and supply contracts across the plastics value chain including, but not limited to, resin producers, converters, and consumer facing brands. The PureCycle technology is being brought to market by a strong management team with deep expertise and a demonstrated history of bringing disruptive technologies to market. Over the last three years, PureCycle has built a series of strategic partnerships with major multinational corporations and players in the plastics industry and has memorialized demand commitments through long-term contracts and letters of intent for almost four times (4x) the output of its first production facility in Ironton, Ohio. PureCycle has been recognized by the American Chemistry Council for its innovation in plastics recycling and, more recently, was recognized by Time Magazine as one of the Top 100 Inventions of the Year in 2019.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.