Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Pharvaris N.V. (NasdaqGS:PHVS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.48% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pharvaris N.V. is $34.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 102.48% from its latest reported closing price of $17.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pharvaris N.V. is 6MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pharvaris N.V.. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHVS is 1.98%, an increase of 17.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.90% to 44,901K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 7,531K shares representing 13.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Foresite Capital Management Iv holds 4,398K shares representing 8.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

venBio Partners holds 4,289K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 3,653K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 3,303K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pharvaris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage company focused on bringing oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to patients. By targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team is advancing new alternatives to injected therapies for all sub-types of HAE and other bradykinin-mediated diseases. The company brings together executives with a breadth of expertise across pharmaceutical development and rare disorders, including HAE.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.