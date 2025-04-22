Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Pfizer (PFE) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.84% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pfizer is $31.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $43.50. The average price target represents an increase of 42.84% from its latest reported closing price of $22.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pfizer is 67,141MM, an increase of 5.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,985 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pfizer. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFE is 0.41%, an increase of 0.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.53% to 4,229,888K shares. The put/call ratio of PFE is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 177,625K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 179,552K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 10.63% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 155,459K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130,144K shares , representing an increase of 16.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 5.77% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 153,401K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 148,412K shares , representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 10.36% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 139,991K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 163,727K shares , representing a decrease of 16.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 18.04% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 120,590K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 117,666K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFE by 10.01% over the last quarter.

Pfizer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pfizer applies science and its global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. It strives to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with its responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, it collaborates with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, it has worked to make a difference for all who rely on it. It routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website at www.Pfizer.com.

