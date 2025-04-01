Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Okta (LSE:0KB7) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Okta (LSE:0KB7) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Okta. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 4.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KB7 is 0.25%, an increase of 0.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.25% to 155,574K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,068K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,100K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KB7 by 3.80% over the last quarter.

FSPTX - Technology Portfolio holds 4,640K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,982K shares , representing a decrease of 7.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KB7 by 15.06% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,735K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,588K shares , representing a decrease of 22.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KB7 by 14.69% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,705K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,758K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KB7 by 3.47% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 3,584K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,645K shares , representing an increase of 26.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KB7 by 34.30% over the last quarter.

