Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Verve Therapeutics (VERV) with Neutral Recommendation

On February 1, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Verve Therapeutics with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 100.76% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verve Therapeutics is $45.67. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 100.76% from its latest reported closing price of $22.75.

The projected annual revenue for Verve Therapeutics is $0MM, a decrease of 78.17%. The projected annual EPS is -$3.04.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alphabet holds 10,974,011 shares representing 17.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 4,365,830 shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,393,859 shares, representing an increase of 22.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VERV by 9.91% over the last quarter.

Casdin Capital holds 3,178,167 shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,138,167 shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERV by 76.88% over the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 2,363,325 shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,232,863 shares, representing an increase of 5.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERV by 91.12% over the last quarter.

Arch Venture holds 2,008,809 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,508,809 shares, representing a decrease of 24.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VERV by 91.49% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verve Therapeutics. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 10.10%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:VERV is 0.2764%, an increase of 103.8113%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 64.92% to 67,332K shares.

Verve Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verve Therapeutics is a biotechnology company created with a singular focus: to protect the world from heart disease. Founded by world-leading experts in cardiovascular medicine, human genetics and gene editing, the company aims to develop transformative, once-and-done therapies for coronary heart disease. Verve’s gene editing medicines are designed to safely edit the genome of adults and mimic naturally occurring gene variants to permanently lower LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels. The company is advancing a pipeline of precision genetic medicines, led by VERVE-101, which is being developed initially for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, a potentially fatal genetic heart disease.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.