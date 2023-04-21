Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B (UHS) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B (NYSE:UHS) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.97% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B is $144.20. The forecasts range from a low of $125.24 to a high of $175.35. The average price target represents an increase of 5.97% from its latest reported closing price of $136.08.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B is $14,095MM, an increase of 5.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.93.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JPMORGAN INSURANCE TRUST - JPMorgan Insurance Trust Mid Cap Value Portfolio Class 1 holds 21K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing a decrease of 23.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 17.87% over the last quarter.

Fft Wealth Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

PFM Health Sciences holds 124K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) - Invesco V.i. Comstock Fund Series I holds 109K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 12K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 6.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 72.96% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1014 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UHS is 0.21%, a decrease of 0.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.97% to 74,874K shares. The put/call ratio of UHS is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

Universal Health Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Universal Health Services, Inc. is one of the nation's largest hospital companies, operating, through its subsidiaries, behavioral health facilities, acute care hospitals, and ambulatory centers throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.

