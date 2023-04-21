Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Tenet Healthcare (THC) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.46% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tenet Healthcare is $74.29. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.46% from its latest reported closing price of $66.06.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tenet Healthcare is $20,256MM, an increase of 5.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.79.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FOCSX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth K6 Fund holds 47K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 9.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THC by 28.31% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 862K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QRPNX - AQR Alternative Risk Premia Fund Class N holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 36.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THC by 34.21% over the last quarter.

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 116K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 836 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenet Healthcare. This is a decrease of 46 owner(s) or 5.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THC is 0.45%, an increase of 20.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.87% to 117,052K shares. The put/call ratio of THC is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

Tenet Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas with 110,000 employees. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 65 hospitals and approximately 550 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. Tenet Healthcare Corporation also operates Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve.

See all Tenet Healthcare regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.