Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of SoundThinking (SSTI) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 28, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.71% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for SoundThinking is 40.46. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 86.71% from its latest reported closing price of 21.67.

The projected annual revenue for SoundThinking is 97MM, an increase of 20.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in SoundThinking. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 7.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSTI is 0.18%, an increase of 69.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.12% to 8,420K shares. The put/call ratio of SSTI is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 1,285K shares representing 10.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning -10K shares, representing an increase of 100.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSTI by 100.78% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 1,260K shares representing 10.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,321K shares, representing a decrease of 4.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSTI by 44.59% over the last quarter.

Nine Ten Capital Management holds 960K shares representing 7.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co holds 867K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 921K shares, representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSTI by 2.79% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 565K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSTI by 17.01% over the last quarter.

ShotSpotter Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ShotSpotter is a leader in precision policing solutions that enable law enforcement officials to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime. The company's products are trusted by more than 100 U.S. cities to help make their communities safer. The platform includes its flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond™, the leading gunshot detection, location, and forensic system, and ShotSpotter Connect™, patrol management software to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and more effectively deter crime. ShotSpotter Investigate™, available in mid-2021, is an investigative case management solution that help detectives connect the dots and share information more effectively to improve case clearance rates. ShotSpotter also serves the corporate and college security markets and has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Key filings for this company:

