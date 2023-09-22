Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Solid Biosciences (SLDB) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 172.99% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Solid Biosciences is 7.48. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 172.99% from its latest reported closing price of 2.74.

The projected annual revenue for Solid Biosciences is 5MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solid Biosciences. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLDB is 0.00%, an increase of 262.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 0K shares. The put/call ratio of SLDB is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Avenue Asset Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Parallel Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

