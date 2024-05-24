News & Insights

Stocks
SKYE

Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Skye Bioscience (SKYE) with Overweight Recommendation

May 24, 2024 — 01:23 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Skye Bioscience (NasdaqGM:SKYE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.89% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Skye Bioscience is 22.95. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 91.89% from its latest reported closing price of 11.96.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Skye Bioscience is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skye Bioscience. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SKYE / Skye Bioscience, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Versant Venture Management holds 2,008K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company.

Sofos Investments holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SKYE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.