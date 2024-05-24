Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Skye Bioscience (SKYE) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Skye Bioscience (NasdaqGM:SKYE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.89% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Skye Bioscience is 22.95. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 91.89% from its latest reported closing price of 11.96.

The projected annual revenue for Skye Bioscience is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Skye Bioscience. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Versant Venture Management holds 2,008K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company.

Sofos Investments holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

