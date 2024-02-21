Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Sabre (SABR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 21, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Sabre (NasdaqGS:SABR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.12% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sabre is 5.61. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 94.12% from its latest reported closing price of 2.89.

The projected annual revenue for Sabre is 3,777MM, an increase of 29.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 520 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sabre. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SABR is 0.11%, an increase of 3.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.51% to 363,311K shares. The put/call ratio of SABR is 2.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 22,444K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,396K shares, representing a decrease of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SABR by 40.08% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 22,262K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,552K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SABR by 10.88% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 20,288K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,662K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SABR by 16.70% over the last quarter.

Discerene Group holds 16,167K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,983K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SABR by 0.78% over the last quarter.

Apollo Management Holdings holds 14,401K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sabre Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world.

