Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAM:CATX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.87% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Perspective Therapeutics is 1.81. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $2.52. The average price target represents an increase of 2.87% from its latest reported closing price of 1.76.

The projected annual revenue for Perspective Therapeutics is 11MM, an increase of 657.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perspective Therapeutics. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 15.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CATX is 0.05%, an increase of 95.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.07% to 39,245K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hills Bank & Trust holds 10,358K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,673K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 7,640K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,105K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,517K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perspective Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Isoray, Inc., through its subsidiary, Isoray Medical, Inc., is the sole producer of Cesium Blu brachytherapy seeds, which are expanding brachytherapy treatment options throughout the body.

