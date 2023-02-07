Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) with Overweight Recommendation

On February 6, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Outlook Therapeutics with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 450.48% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Outlook Therapeutics is $6.94. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 450.48% from its latest reported closing price of $1.26.

The projected annual revenue for Outlook Therapeutics is $4MM, a decrease of 30.29%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.27.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,489,864 shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,399,830 shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,529,206 shares, representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTLK by 22.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,063,699 shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,057,809 shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTLK by 24.23% over the last quarter.

LVW Advisors holds 1,733,633 shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,315,321 shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,306,521 shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTLK by 22.47% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Outlook Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 6.13%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OTLK is 0.0109%, a decrease of 32.1962%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.24% to 25,766K shares.

Outlook Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Outlook Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to develop ONS-5010/LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg) as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. If ONS-5010 is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in treating a range of retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, China and other markets. Outlook Therapeutics expects to file ONS-5010 with the U.S. FDA as a new BLA under the PHSA 351(a) regulatory pathway, initially for wet AMD.

