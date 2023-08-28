Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of NextGen Healthcare (NXGN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.90% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for NextGen Healthcare is 20.98. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.90% from its latest reported closing price of 17.95.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NextGen Healthcare is 698MM, an increase of 2.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 526 funds or institutions reporting positions in NextGen Healthcare. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 4.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXGN is 0.15%, a decrease of 11.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.18% to 60,274K shares. The put/call ratio of NXGN is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,753K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,889K shares, representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXGN by 12.93% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,964K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,544K shares, representing an increase of 21.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXGN by 9.08% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,760K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,760K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,616K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,618K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXGN by 14.50% over the last quarter.

NextGen Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. It is empowering the transformation of ambulatory care-partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. It goes beyond EHR and PM. Its integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. It believes in better.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.