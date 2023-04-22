Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Molina Healthcare (MOH) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.00% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Molina Healthcare is $360.94. The forecasts range from a low of $284.82 to a high of $408.45. The average price target represents an increase of 31.00% from its latest reported closing price of $275.54.

The projected annual revenue for Molina Healthcare is $33,345MM, an increase of 7.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $19.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1447 funds or institutions reporting positions in Molina Healthcare. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOH is 0.32%, an increase of 4.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.60% to 65,975K shares. The put/call ratio of MOH is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 4,198K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,374K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,146K shares, representing an increase of 9.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 8.76% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,173K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,408K shares, representing a decrease of 10.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 15.56% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,858K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,088K shares, representing a decrease of 12.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 14.41% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,854K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,711K shares, representing an increase of 7.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOH by 2.08% over the last quarter.

Molina Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 4.0 million members as of December 31, 2020.

