Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Microvast Holdings (MVST) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 29, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 791.26% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Microvast Holdings is 9.18. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 791.26% from its latest reported closing price of 1.03.

The projected annual revenue for Microvast Holdings is 436MM, an increase of 63.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 230 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microvast Holdings. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MVST is 0.03%, an increase of 30.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.64% to 66,123K shares. The put/call ratio of MVST is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Owl Creek Asset Management holds 7,171K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,171K shares, representing an increase of 13.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVST by 12.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,690K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,658K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVST by 23.46% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 4,050K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,729K shares, representing a decrease of 16.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVST by 4.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,609K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,151K shares, representing an increase of 12.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVST by 37.14% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,411K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,667K shares, representing an increase of 21.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MVST by 56.74% over the last quarter.

Microvast Holdings Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Microvast, Inc. is a technology innovator that designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast is renowned for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities which extend from core battery chemistry (cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator) to battery packs. By integrating the process from raw material to system assembly, Microvast has developed a family of products covering a breadth of market applications. Microvast was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

