Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Materialise NV - Depositary Receipt () (MTLS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Materialise NV - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:MTLS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.39% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Materialise NV - Depositary Receipt () is 10.98. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 108.39% from its latest reported closing price of 5.27.

The projected annual revenue for Materialise NV - Depositary Receipt () is 293MM, an increase of 14.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Materialise NV - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTLS is 0.13%, an increase of 12.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.03% to 14,912K shares. The put/call ratio of MTLS is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 1,967K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,012K shares , representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTLS by 5.93% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 1,835K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,967K shares , representing a decrease of 7.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTLS by 30.94% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 1,684K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,860K shares , representing a decrease of 10.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTLS by 14.85% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 1,668K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,900K shares , representing a decrease of 73.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTLS by 45.08% over the last quarter.

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 1,421K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Materialise Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Materialise incorporates 30 years of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services, which form the backbone of the 3D printing industry. Materialise's open and flexible solutions enable players in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications that aim to make the world a better and healthier place. Headquartered in Belgium, with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest groups of software developers in the industry with one of the largest and most complete 3D printing facilities in the world.

