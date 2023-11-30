Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Marti Technologies Inc. - (MRT) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 29, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Marti Technologies Inc. - (NYSE:MRT) with a Overweight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VARAX - Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fund Shares holds 604K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company.

Gramercy Funds Management holds 603K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company.

FTMAX - Vivaldi Multi-Strategy Fund Shares holds 25K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

MedEquities Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investment in healthcare properties and healthcare related real estate debt investments. The firm owns, develops, operates, leases, and disposes healthcare properties and portfolios. The company was founded in April 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

