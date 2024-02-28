Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Markforged Holding (MKFG) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.15% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Markforged Holding is 1.28. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $1.58. The average price target represents an increase of 96.15% from its latest reported closing price of 0.65.

The projected annual revenue for Markforged Holding is 163MM, an increase of 63.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Markforged Holding. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 22.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKFG is 1.01%, an increase of 24.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.45% to 123,883K shares. The put/call ratio of MKFG is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 18,914K shares representing 9.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,205K shares, representing a decrease of 6.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKFG by 59.04% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 15,931K shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,517K shares, representing a decrease of 9.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKFG by 49.08% over the last quarter.

Summit Partners L P holds 14,595K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARKQ - ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds 11,886K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,916K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKFG by 58.85% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 7,822K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,214K shares, representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MKFG by 56.70% over the last quarter.

Markforged Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Markforged is reimagining how humans build everything by leading a technology-driven transformation of manufacturing with solutions for enterprises and societies throughout the world. The Markforged Digital Forge brings the power and speed of agile software development to industrial manufacturing, combining hardware, software, and materials to solve supply chain problems right at the point-of-need. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production. Markforged is headquartered in Watertown, Mass., where it designs its products with over 350 employees worldwide.

