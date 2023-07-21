Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of LifeMD (LFMD) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.76% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for LifeMD is 6.63. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 59.76% from its latest reported closing price of 4.15.

The projected annual revenue for LifeMD is 168MM, an increase of 36.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in LifeMD. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFMD is 0.02%, an increase of 5.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.60% to 7,184K shares. The put/call ratio of LFMD is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

B. Riley Fbr holds 1,082K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company.

Royce & Associates holds 1,070K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 979K shares, representing an increase of 8.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFMD by 8.75% over the last quarter.

B. Riley Financial holds 922K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,082K shares, representing a decrease of 17.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFMD by 16.47% over the last quarter.

ROFCX - Royce Opportunity Fund Consultant Class holds 678K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares, representing an increase of 6.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFMD by 8.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 431K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LifeMD Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LifeMD, Inc. (formerly Conversion Labs) is a leading telehealth company that is transforming the healthcare landscape with direct-to-patient product and service offerings. LifeMD's telemedicine platform enables virtual access to affordable and convenient medical treatment from licensed providers and, when appropriate, prescription medications and over-the-counter products delivered directly to the patient's home.

