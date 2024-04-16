Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Klaviyo (KVYO) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.21% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for Klaviyo is 38.37. The forecasts range from a low of 31.31 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 61.21% from its latest reported closing price of 23.80.

The projected annual revenue for Klaviyo is 908MM, an increase of 30.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 230 funds or institutions reporting positions in Klaviyo. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KVYO is 0.70%, a decrease of 16.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.17% to 82,988K shares. The put/call ratio of KVYO is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Summit Partners L P holds 47,742K shares representing 18.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,512K shares, representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVYO by 17.35% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,174K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,864K shares, representing an increase of 14.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVYO by 36.54% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,889K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,572K shares, representing an increase of 16.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVYO by 12.44% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,858K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,513K shares, representing an increase of 18.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVYO by 13.89% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,472K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares, representing an increase of 70.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KVYO by 34.94% over the last quarter.

