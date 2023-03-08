Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) with Neutral Recommendation

On March 8, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Karuna Therapeutics with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.85% Upside

As of March 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Karuna Therapeutics is $288.00. The forecasts range from a low of $208.06 to a high of $358.05. The average price target represents an increase of 48.85% from its latest reported closing price of $193.48.

The projected annual revenue for Karuna Therapeutics is $23MM, an increase of 118.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$9.87.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,363K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,216K shares, representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRTX by 8.52% over the last quarter.

Sofinnova Investments holds 2,073K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,696K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,230K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,279K shares, representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRTX by 9.40% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,203K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 973K shares, representing an increase of 19.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRTX by 3.68% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 606 funds or institutions reporting positions in Karuna Therapeutics. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRTX is 0.41%, a decrease of 31.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.51% to 39,880K shares. The put/call ratio of KRTX is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

Karuna Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Karuna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company driven to create and deliver transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions.Karuna understand there is a need for differentiated and more effective treatments that can help patients navigate the challenges presented by these severe and disabling disorders. Utilizing itsextensive knowledge of neuroscience, the Company is harnessing the untapped potential of the brain in pursuit of novel pathways to develop medicines that make meaningful differences in peoples' lives.

