Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Intuitive Machines Inc - (LUNR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Intuitive Machines Inc - (NASDAQ:LUNR) with a Overweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 192.04% Upside
As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intuitive Machines Inc - is 20.91. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 192.04% from its latest reported closing price of 7.16.
The projected annual revenue for Intuitive Machines Inc - is 436MM, an increase of 407.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuitive Machines Inc -. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 60.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUNR is 0.11%, a decrease of 27.20%.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Taconic Capital Advisors holds 2,230K shares representing 12.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,750K shares, representing an increase of 21.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNR by 81.62% over the last quarter.
Citadel Advisors holds 2,203K shares representing 12.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNR by 4.91% over the last quarter.
Polar Asset Management Partners holds 1,600K shares representing 8.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
MERFX - The Merger Fund - Investor Class Shares holds 1,214K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company.
CVSIX - Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund holds 1,000K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
