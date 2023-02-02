Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage of Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) with Overweight Recommendation

On February 1, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage of Intellia Therapeutics with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 141.11% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intellia Therapeutics is $104.04. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $171.15. The average price target represents an increase of 141.11% from its latest reported closing price of $43.15.

The projected annual revenue for Intellia Therapeutics is $48MM, a decrease of 6.45%. The projected annual EPS is $-6.12.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 9,420,782 shares representing 11.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,657,052 shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 24.38% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 6,640,849 shares representing 7.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,652,418 shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 1.00% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 2,976,002 shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,963,928 shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 40.24% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 2,963,928 shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,781,136 shares, representing an increase of 6.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 20.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,058,266 shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,009,254 shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 15.45% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 687 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intellia Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.43%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NTLA is 0.2582%, an increase of 0.3309%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.07% to 83,056K shares.

Intellia Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intellia Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage genome editing company, focused on the development of proprietary, potentially curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia believes the CRISPR/Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creating enhanced engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases. Intellia's combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology and create new classes of therapeutic products.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.